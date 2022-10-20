Fijians urged to remain vigilant

Star Firework. [File]

The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to be mindful of fire safety when celebrating the Festival of Lights.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane is urging homeowners to take precautionary measures to avoid fire incidents in their homes while celebrating Diwali.

Sowane says Fijians need to be aware of the dangers surrounding the use of all the different varieties of lights in their homes and surroundings.

“The National Fire Authority urges all Fijians to be alert with their surroundings and immediately call our toll-free fire emergency number 910 if they see any suspicious smoke or fire before attempting to put it out. So that firefighters can respond in the quickest time possible.”

Sowane says since January to September the NFA recorded a total of 101 structural fire incidents compared to 87 in the same period last year.

He adds of the 101, 94 were residential and seven commercial fire incidents.

The Chief Executive says September alone recorded 17 fire incidents which is very high compared to all other months.

He adds the highest number of fire incidences was recorded in 2018 which was 158.