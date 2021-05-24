Fijians advised to prioritize fire safety

The recent spate of fires is concerning for the National Fire Authority and with Diwali just around the corner, Fijians are being advised to prioritize safety.

The National Fire Authority has recorded 95 fire incidents to date, of which 14 were recorded last month alone.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says candles, diyas, and electronic decorations will be used widely and the advice is for everyone to exercise caution.

“We know from our record normally we have very low fire incidents during Diwali because people stay home. After one or two days after Diwali the fire begins to increase.”

Sowane is also urging everyone to play with fireworks responsibly as we are experiencing dry and windy weather.

Fijians will be allowed to play with fireworks until midnight on Thursday, the actual day of the Diwali religious celebration.

Fireworks will only be allowed between 5 and 10 pm on other days.