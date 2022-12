The Fijian Elections Office is aware of the incident regarding a fire at Vatuwaqa Primary School this morning as this is a Polling Venue.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammad Saneem says they will be giving an update later today regarding the venue as they are working out logistics.

He says Fijians who will be voting at this particular station should not panic as they have a plan in place.

According to Saneem, these changes will be announced today.