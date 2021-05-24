Home

Family lose business in fire

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 7, 2022 3:51 pm
A Nadi family is still in shock after their business was destroyed by an early morning fire in Namaka.

The bure structured stall was located at the Namaka Flea Market and according to witnesses, the fire started around 1.30am.

Manager Rohit Lal says the small business which is also owned by his father started through a loan they received during the pandemic.

Lal says they are in pieces as roughly $68,000 worth of Agricultural equipment and seeds were destroyed.

He adds that this has also resulted in 4 people losing their jobs.

The NFA is still trying to ascertain the cause and investigations continue.

 

