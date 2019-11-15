Electrical short circuit causes house fire

An electrical short circuit caused a fire that severely damaged the double story building over the weekend, a National Fire Authority investigation has revealed.

The incident happened at Crompton Place in Votus Road, Samabula.

The investigation revealed the fire started from the ceiling of the top floor of the building.

Article continues after advertisement

No one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, an investigation into another fire incident that occurred last Saturday in Votualevu Nadi is still underway.

The house was vacant at the time of the incident.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is urging the public to ensure all power points, electrical appliances and phones charges are turned off before they go to bed.

Sowane is also reminding Fijians to ensure all electrical work in homes and buildings are done by a qualified electrician and frequently checked for any faults.