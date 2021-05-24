Electrical fault identified as cause of fire

The fire which broke out at the 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment complex building at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks was caused by an electrical-related problem.

This has been confirmed by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai after receiving a report from the National Fire Authority.

The Commander says the fire started from one of the coolers from a canteen within the 3rd Battalion Headquarters last Friday.

[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

He adds they are also conducting their internal investigation.

“It came out in one of the coolers in one the canteens within the 3rd Battalions Headquarters. But again, we have to do our Board of Inquiry that will focus and looking at whether there was any negligence within the RFMF towards the procedures that were needed to be conducted during that fire operation.”

Major General Kalouniwai says the quick response of firefighters and troops made them save the Unit Colors, the Armory, and the Office of the Commanding Officer.

He remains thankful that no reports of injuries or causalities transpired.

Major General Kalouniwai says plans are in place to rebuild the 3FIR complex that housed the administrative and operational section of the RFMF.



[Source: RFMF/Facebook]