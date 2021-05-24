Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|
Full Coverage

Fire

Electrical fault identified as cause of fire

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 12:14 pm
[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

The fire which broke out at the 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment complex building at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks was caused by an electrical-related problem.

This has been confirmed by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai after receiving a report from the National Fire Authority.

The Commander says the fire started from one of the coolers from a canteen within the 3rd Battalion Headquarters last Friday.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

He adds they are also conducting their internal investigation.

“It came out in one of the coolers in one the canteens within the 3rd Battalions Headquarters. But again, we have to do our Board of Inquiry that will focus and looking at whether there was any negligence within the RFMF towards the procedures that were needed to be conducted during that fire operation.”

Major General Kalouniwai says the quick response of firefighters and troops made them save the Unit Colors, the Armory, and the Office of the Commanding Officer.

He remains thankful that no reports of injuries or causalities transpired.

Major General Kalouniwai says plans are in place to rebuild the 3FIR complex that housed the administrative and operational section of the RFMF.


[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.