Eight homeless after electrical fault

The National Fire Authority has determined the cause of fire that destroyed the home of a family of eight on Tuesday.

The Authority report confirms that the fire was a result of an electrical short circuit in the sitting room.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says electrical-related fire incidents have been the highest cause of fires so far this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The Authority recorded 24 electrical-related fire incidents in the first of 2020 accounting for 42 percent of all fire incidents received so far.

Sowane says this figures should be a reminder for the public to seek a qualified and licensed electrician to carry out any electrical related work in homes.

The CEO says fire safety is everyone’s responsibility and people should look out for warning signs.

CEO Sowane also reminds all Businesses and residential owners have been urged to engage NFA to conduct compliance checks for early mitigation or prevention of unnecessary damages due to fire.