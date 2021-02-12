Early morning fire destroys home in Visama

A three-bedroom home located in Visama, Nausori has been destroyed in a fire this morning.
Police say the incident occurred after 8am.
It says the cause of fire is yet to be established and the cost of damage is estimated to be around $60,000.
A joint investigation is now being conducted by Nausori Police and the National Fire Authority.
