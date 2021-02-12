Home

Fire

Early morning fire claims three lives

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 17, 2021 7:24 am

Two adults aged 92 and 87 respectively and an infant died as they were trapped in a house fire in Nadi early this morning.

The incident occurred at 1am at Nadele, Sabeto.

Police say six people were inside the house when the fire broke out.

Two adults and a two-year-old managed to escape.

However, the three victims were unfortunately trapped inside the house.

The National Fire Authority and Police officers are still at the scene.

Investigation continues.


[Source: Amit Kumar]

