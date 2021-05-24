Dreketi family loses all in fire

A family of three in Dreketi, Macuata is now homeless after their three-bedroom corrugated iron home was destroyed in the fire last night.

44-year-old Jainendra Prasad says they were unable to save anything.

Prasad told FBC News, they were at a relative’s place when they were informed about the fire at around 7.30 pm.

Efforts to put out the blaze and save some belongings proved futile.

By the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed.

They managed to control the fire, stopping it from spreading to the next home.

The family is now living with a relative, next to their burnt home.

The estimated cost of damage stands at around $60,000.