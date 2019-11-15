Major fire breaks out at Courts Nadi

A fire has broken out at the Courts outlet in Nadi Town.

Firefighters are at the scene.

We have contacted Courts Fiji Limited who say they can not make any comment on how the fire started.

Article continues after advertisement

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms their officers as well as NFA personnel on the ground attending to the incident.

Naisoro adds that officers are also trying to control traffic and the movement of people.

We will have more details on this story as it develops.