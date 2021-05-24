Home

Concerns over low water pressure

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 6, 2021 12:28 pm

Low water pressure in elevated areas is a challenge for firefighters when responding to fires.

National Fire Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says this may be because of the population density in urban areas.

“We are finding it difficult to fight fire effectively because, most of the fire hydrants that are standing there don’t have the required pressure for us to effectively fight fire. But we had been in discussion with the Water Authority and they also agree with us.”

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says it will take some time to address these issues.

He adds they plan to install more fire hydrants in critical locations.

“Now we have more than 55 percent more people live in urban areas. So this puts pressure on system for Water Authority of Fiji. So they’ve taken that into account – they have long-term plans to be able to address this.”

Usamate says the Water Authority also has a program for pumping system generators to kick in automatically when there is a power outage.

“The water has to come from the Waimanu and the Rewa System and it has to be pumped up. So if there is no electricity and the booster pump is not happening – that’s going to have an impact on the water that gets to areas on high elevation.”

The Minister is optimistic that the new Viria Pumping station that is expected to come online at the end of 2022, will address the low-pressure issue.

