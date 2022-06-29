Child dies in house fire

[Source: Supplied]

A house fire in Martintar, Nadi last night has claimed the life of a six-year-old child.

Police received a report of the fire at around 9pm and informed the National Fire Authority, who quickly responded.

It says the victim was in the house with a relative and an older sibling when the incident happened.

Article continues after advertisement

Bystanders tried to rescue the child, but due to the intensity of the fire, they were not able to do so.

A joint investigation is being conducted.