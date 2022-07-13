Cane fire damages transmission lines

Burnt Power Pole. [Photo Supplied]

Certain parts of the Western division are experiencing unplanned power outages as a result of an uncontrolled cane fire.

EFL clarified that the incident occurred in Veisaru Ba along the 33,000 volts transmission line, which evacuates power supply from the Rarawai Zone Substation in Ba to the Volivoli Zone Substation in Rakiraki.

As a result of this uncontrolled cane fire, one of the power poles supporting the 33,000 volts transmission line has been burnt and subsequently caused damage to another power pole along the same transmission line.

In order for EFL to replace the burnt and damaged power poles, the 33,000 volts transmission line has been isolated which has caused a major unplanned power outage for their customers in parts of Ba, whole of Tavua, Vatukoula, Nadarivatu and Rakiraki areas.

EFL teams have been mobilized and are currently in the process of replacing two power poles in the affected area. Power supply to all the affected areas is expected to be restored by 11:00pm tonight if the weather permits.



Damaged Power Hole. [Photo Supplied]