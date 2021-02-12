Bodies from Sabeto house fire yet to be removed

The bodies of the three victims that perished in an early morning house fire in Sabeto are yet to be taken out.

FBC News is currently at the Lavanabalabala settlement in Nadele Sabeto where Police and the National Fire Authority are still at the scene.

Two adults aged 92 and 87 respectively and an infant died as they were trapped in the house fire.

The area has been cordoned off as a large crowd gathered in the area.

Police say six people were inside the house when the fire broke out.

Two adults and a two-year-old managed to escape.

Investigation continues.