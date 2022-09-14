Baby dies in house fire, family pleads for help

A baby has died in a house fire this evening in Nadonumai, Lami.

A reliable source has confirmed this to FBC News.

The unfortunate incident razed to the ground the house of a family of 10.

An eyewitness says the fire also spread to a nearby house and also destroyed it.

It is believed that a visiting relative has also been admitted to the hospital after sustaining burns.

The eyewitness says the fire started after 5 pm.

Firefighters arrived and tried to put out the fire, but it had already spread to most parts of the house.

The family is also seeking assistance as they are left with only the clothes on their backs.

Questions have also been sent to the police.