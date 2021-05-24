Ba fire attributed to an electrical fault

The National Fire Authority investigation reveals the fire that destroyed eight shops at the Ba Central Arcade was due to an electrical fault.

The incident happened in August this year.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says their Australian counterparts assisted in the investigation.

Sowane says this was done so the report could be a credible one.

“We have determined the cause of the fire and it started from an electrical fault.”

Sowane says for major fire incidents they will continue to seek assistance from the Australian investigator.

He says the Fijian fire investigators are also trained by their Australian counterparts and reports and analysis are often sent across for further determination.