Ba Businessman loses home in a fire

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 20, 2021 6:26 am

A fire that broke out yesterday at Koroqaqa in Ba partially destroyed a house belonging a a businessman.

The house belonged to a 39-year-old man.

The quick action of the officers from the National Fire Authority managed to save the kitchen and an adjacent building

The fire is believed to have started from one of the bedrooms which is still subject to investigations.

