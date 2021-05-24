Arson suspected in Sakoca fire, one arrested

The National Fire Authority suspects a deliberately lit fire destroyed five houses and left 22 people homeless at Wrong Turn Street in Sakoca Settlement yesterday.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamua Sowane, says preliminary investigations point to arson and a suspect is in police custody.

Sowane says the cost of damage is estimated at $240,000.

He adds with no water supply from fire hydrants due to water restrictions in that area, firefighters used water tank supply to extinguish the fire.

The intensity of the fire and windy conditions at the time caused the fire to spread quickly.

Sowane says they fought hard and managed to save other houses which were a few metres away.