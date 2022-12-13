Arson ruled in school fire

[File Photo]

A suspected case of arson has been attributed to the fire which destroyed buildings at the Vatuwaqa Primary School along Laucala Bay Road yesterday morning.

The National Fire Authority says after the completion of its investigations, they found that the greatest deformation of the structure was noted externally in the canteen area and that deep charring was also noted on the floor joist and flooring for the canteen.

It says the findings indicated that the fire originated from outside the canteen area and that the probable cause of the fire was arson related.

Article continues after advertisement

The findings from the fire investigations have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

The fire destroyed the canteen, and school block that catered for Classes 1, 2 and 3 and partly damaged the main block that catered for the School’s Administration Office, Class 8 and School Library.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane, says the suspected act has wreaked havoc for the students in disrupting the states of the mind of those who were preparing for their important exams.

The school was supposed to be a polling venue tomorrow but this changed due to a fire.