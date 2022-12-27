Another two families now homeless

[File Photo]

Another two families are now homeless after fires ravaged their homes.

The National Fire Authority says the first fire was reported from Vusuya in Nausori, where a three-bedroom house was destroyed.

According to NAF Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane, a family of four in Naitutu, Tailevu, also lost their home to fire this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in the 24-hour period since Christmas Eve, four other homes were destroyed, leaving over 15 people homeless.

Sowane has raised great concern as a total of 20 houses went up in flames over a span of just twenty-seven days this month.

While NFA teams investigate the causes of the two recent residential fires, Sowane says the Authority continues to urge the public to keep their properties fire safe.