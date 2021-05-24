Home

27 homeless in four days

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 3:22 pm

Twenty-seven Fijians are now homeless after five separate fire incidents destroyed their homes in the last four days.

The National Fire Authority confirms a fire in Sabeto Nadi destroyed a three-flat corrugated iron and timber house.

The fire started around 2.30 am and when firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

A second fire incident at Nadovi, Sonaisali in Nadi yesterday afternoon destroyed a five-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house and a mechanical workshop.

In another incident, a farmhouse was destroyed at Navolu Back Road in Ba.

It is believed that the house was vacant for months and the owner was away overseas.

The National Fire Authority is also investigating a fire incident that occurred on Sunday in Waikamu in Nadi.

NFA says it is believed the house has been vacant for a few years.

The authority is still investigating a separate incident that destroyed two houses on Saturday.

