Fire

15 jobs lost after fire destroys business

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 4:30 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Fifteen staff have lost their jobs after a fire at Yados Furniture Joinery and Upholstery Pte Limited at Vadravadra in Ba.

The fire started around midday today.

The National Fire Authority says when the team the semi-concrete and corrugated iron and timber building was engulfed in flames.

Article continues after advertisement

The team quickly used two deliveries of water from the fire truck to extinguish the fire and were successful in controlling the fire and stopping its spread to other buildings meters away from the burning building.

NFA says due to heavy fire loading with flammable contents such as timber, sawdust, and thinner prevalent at the site, the fire had escalated quickly and engulfed the building.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says fire safety is crucial for all businesses and property owners and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that their properties are fire compliant.

NFA will be carrying out investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Business owners have been encouraged to engage their staff in firefighting practices and ensure that their staff know what to do in the event of a fire emergency.

