Fire
Rakiraki fire spreads to second building
May 25, 2020 12:15 pm
Rakiraki firefighters are trying to control a fire in a restaurant believed to have started around 9.30am.[ Pic: Navnil Naidu]
A team of firefighters are still trying to control the fire in Rakiraki town which started from a building three hours ago.
An eye witness confirms that fire which started at around 9.30am from A. Gafoor Restaurant has now spread to another building which consists of a Wine and Dine, a motor parts shop and a grocery shop.
Three firetrucks and a team of firefighters are still at the scene.
