$11.6m lost in 84 structural fires this year

The National Fire Authority recorded 84 structural fires from January to August this year, out of which 31 occurred in the Central and Eastern Division, 41 in the West, and 12 in the North.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says 94 percent were residential and six percent were from commercial fire incidents.

Sowane says the total cost of damage for the 84 structural fires is estimated at $11.6 million.

“In the month of September this year for only 22 days, NFA has recorded 14 incidents of which eight were from the Central Division, six from the Western Division with a total of 14 structural fires within 22 days.”



[National Fire Authority, Chief Executive Puamau Sowane]

Sowane says they have noticed increasing fire incidents on vacant houses while undertaking a survey on structural fires.

Electric faults and arson are two major causes of fire identified by the NFA over the years.

The NFA is pleading with members of the public to always check for safety before they leave their homes.