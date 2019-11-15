Fire leaves seven people homeless

On Monday night seven people were left homeless after their two-bedroom house was destroyed in a fire at Tamavua Village, Suva.

The National Fire Authority says its Suva station was alerted to the fire at 9.27pm and responded immediately.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire team saw a wooden and corrugated iron house fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly used two deliveries of water from the truck to extinguish the fire.

In another incident, a family lost their home in a fire at Lololevu, Vatukoula in Tavua on Monday.

The Authority says it is concerned with the recent cases of residential fires.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the increase in residential fires indicate that Fijians are not taking fire safety seriously.

He adds that fire safety is everyone’s responsibility.