Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|
Full Coverage

News

Fire leaves seven people homeless

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 6:30 am
On Monday night seven people were left homeless after their two-bedroom house was destroyed in a fire at Tamavua Village, Suva. [File Photo]

On Monday night seven people were left homeless after their two-bedroom house was destroyed in a fire at Tamavua Village, Suva.

The National Fire Authority says its Suva station was alerted to the fire at 9.27pm and responded immediately.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire team saw a wooden and corrugated iron house fully engulfed in flames.

Article continues after advertisement

Firefighters quickly used two deliveries of water from the truck to extinguish the fire.

In another incident, a family lost their home in a fire at Lololevu, Vatukoula in Tavua on Monday.

The Authority says it is concerned with the recent cases of residential fires.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the increase in residential fires indicate that Fijians are not taking fire safety seriously.

He adds that fire safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.