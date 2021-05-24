Home

News

Fire leaves more than 15 homeless

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 1, 2021 4:20 pm

Smahil Khan is amongst those who lost everything in a fire in Nakasi today.

The incident at around midday destroyed two lean-to flats and a double-story house with a bakery.

Khan says they were in their flat when they heard loud noises.

Article continues after advertisement

“We quickly took all the children outside and we vacated the house. However, we could not save anything.”

Khan says the incident has left fifteen people homeless.

He adds they are currently staying with their neighbors.

It is believed the fire started from the bakery.

The National Fire Authority is expected to begin its investigation soon.

