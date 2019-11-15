Fire leaves 14 people homeless

Fourteen people have lost their homes after a fire destroyed their two flat family house in Vuqele, Tavua yesterday.

The two flats were adjoining and altogether had 19 bedrooms.

Fire fighters from the Tavua Fire Station attended to the fire incident immediately after they were alerted of the fire at 7.43 am.

NFA says the fire team fought hard and managed to save the adjoining house with its two bedrooms and they saved another house which was situated about 3 meters away.

NFA CEO Puamau Sowane also acknowledged the assistance of the Vatukoula Gold Mine Firefighters and nearby stakeholders who assisted with their fire tankers in supplying water which helped the team to extinguish the fire.

Fortunately, there were no casualties as people inside the house managed to escape to safety.

NFA CEO said that investigations have been completed and the probable cause of the fire is electrical related.

Sowane is urging all members of the public to take extra heed of fire safety and prevention measures and ensure that your properties are fire-safe.