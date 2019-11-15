Fire extinguishers could be used as a weapon on taxi drivers

The Fiji Taxi Association believes that having fire extinguishers in taxis is not safe for their drivers as it could be used as a weapon.

Speaking during the Taxi Forum in Nadi yesterday, FTA General Secretary Ashwin Lal says that the majority of taxi drivers do not want the extinguishers in their vehicle.

Lal says drivers that are being booked by either LTA or Police for not carrying a fire extinguisher should forward the details of their ticket to them.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are some advantages and disadvantages of fire extinguishers it’s a one-liter bottle and a good tool for offenders because we are putting the extinguishers under the legs of the passenger so we want more consultation on that in every town and district with all the relevant stakeholders.”

Another item that was brought up by Lal that they are currently reviewing is the first aid kit box.

He says that taxi drivers are not certified medical officers and if a wrong ointment is given to a passenger, the drivers could land in serious problems.