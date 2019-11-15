Fire extinguisher is a must in PSV vehicles: LTA

The Land Transport Authority will continue to place paramount importance on the safety of passengers in public service vehicles.

A requirement for PSV vehicles such as taxis is having fire extinguishers and this is in place because of the major risks vehicle fires pose to the safety of the public and drivers.

The Land Transport Authority under the Land Transport Act has powers to establish codes of practice that specify procedures, standards, and other criteria.

The Taxi Procedures Manual which standardizes the use of Fire Extinguishers in Taxis was developed to promulgate set standard requirements which all taxis are required to adhere to with the idea of vehicle safety, passenger safety and driver safety on the forefront.

The procedures manual was developed with due consultation with the Fiji Taxi Association and was attended by the executives from the Taxi Association.

Given a large number of first-generation Hybrid vehicles on Fiji roads that are used as taxis, these vehicles pose a heightened risk of fire as a result of old and decayed high voltage wiring, battery management systems and traction batteries that have not been properly maintained.