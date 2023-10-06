Fire displaces 60 students on eve of anniversary

Fire displaces 60 students on eve of anniversar

Sixty students have been displaced by a fire at Queen Victoria School this afternoon.

The National Fire Authority says a call was received at their Korovou Station around 4.17 about a fire engulfing the Verata House senior dormitory.

Their team arrived at the scene at 4.42 and managed to put the blaze out by 5.09.

It adds that there are no fatalities or injuries.

NFA says there’s no indication just yet aboyt what nay have caused the fire as investigation will commence soon.

What’s more devastating is the school is to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

We are trying to get updates from the Education Ministry.