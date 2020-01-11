Fire destroys two homes in Nausori

Two houses were completely destroyed in a fire at Vusuya Road in Nausori yesterday afternoon.

The National Fire Authority says upon arrival, the fire team found the house fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the next house about a metre away.

It is alleged that the fire started from one property and due to strong winds, spread to the other house, owned by a 43-year-old taxi driver.

Article continues after advertisement

There were no reported casualties or injuries.

The cost of damage for the first house is estimated at $120,000 while the other property damage cost is about $90,000.

The NFA is urging the public to take heed of all fire safety messages.

An investigation is now underway.