Fire destroys top floor of a property in Vatuwaqa

The top floor of a double story house in Vatuwaqa, Suva was destroyed by fire last night.

The incident happened at Vinod Karsanji Street in Rifle Range after midnight.

The National Fire Authority has confirmed they received a call at around 1 am and when they reached the scene, the top floor of the house was fully engulfed.

Firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading to the bottom floor.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire has begun.