Fire destroys three vehicles in Lautoka

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 7, 2020 3:01 pm

Three vehicles were destroyed in a fire this afternoon in Vomo Street, Lautoka.

FBC News understands no one was injured in the incident.

The fire is believed to have started from inside a compound.

Firefighters and the Police are currently present at the scene.

They managed to control the fire from spreading.

