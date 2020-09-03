Fire destroys three vehicles in Lautoka

Three vehicles were destroyed in a fire this afternoon in Vomo Street, Lautoka.
FBC News understands no one was injured in the incident.
The fire is believed to have started from inside a compound.
Firefighters and the Police are currently present at the scene.
They managed to control the fire from spreading.
