Fire destroys three flat home in Nadawa

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 6, 2020 10:22 am

A home consisting of three flats belonging to a 33-year-old was destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon.

 

The incident happened at Lumi Road in Nadawa, Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

 

The home owner was at home with his two children when the fire is believed to have started from the kitchen.

 

Police say he managed to escape with his two children, but sustained minor burns.

 

Nearby homes were partially destroyed, however no one was seriously injured.

 

Investigators will wait for the fire report from the National Fire Authority to determine the cause of the fire.

 

An investigation continues.

