Fire destroys staff quarters in Ba

A vacant staff quarters belonging to the Ba Muslim Primary School in Varavu was destroyed in a fire last night.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms that school equipment and hardware supplies were kept in the quarters which were all destroyed in the fire that broke out at around 9.30 last night.

Officers from the National Fire Authority attended to the scene and managed to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

An investigation continues to ascertain the cause of the fire.