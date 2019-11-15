Fire destroys Sigatoka restaurant

A Sigatoka restaurant was destroyed in a fire last night.
Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the incident occurred after 11 pm.
Naisoro says Police and officials from the National Fire Authority responded to a report of a fire at the Vilisite Restaurant.
A joint investigation is now underway to ascertain the cause of fire.
More details are expected to be released later.
