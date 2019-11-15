Home

Fire destroys Sigatoka restaurant

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 22, 2020 9:25 am

A Sigatoka restaurant was destroyed in a fire last night.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the incident occurred after 11 pm.

Naisoro says Police and officials from the National Fire Authority responded to a report of a fire at the Vilisite Restaurant.

A joint investigation is now underway to ascertain the cause of fire.

More details are expected to be released later.

 

 

