Fire destroys home, flat and cars

A four-bedroom house and a flat in Nadawa, Nasinu were destroyed in a fire yesterday.

The house belonged to a businessman while the flat was occupied by a family.

According to Police, both properties were fully engulfed in flames when they arrive at the scene.

It is alleged that the fire started from one of the bedrooms, before spreading to the tenant’s house.

Two vehicles owned by the businessman were also destroyed in the blaze.

The cost of damages is estimated to be more than $400,000.

No injuries were reported and a police investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.