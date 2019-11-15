Fire destroys four flat home in Nadawa

More than 10 people from four different families are now homeless after a fire in Lumi Road in Nadawa, Nasinu yesterday.

Three adjoining houses are believed to have been destroyed while another house sustained partial damage.

The fire is believed to have started at around 5.30 pm from one of the flats which quickly spread to the adjoining flats.

Four people were occupying the first flat where the fire started.

The 33-year-old homeowner was at home with his two children when the fire is believed to have started from the kitchen.

The second flat also had four family members while the third flat housed an extended family with ten members.

An eyewitness told FBC News that a few neighbors assisted the families escape from the burning houses.

According to eyewitnesses, two families were not able to save anything while the other two were able to save some of their household items.

Only the 33-year-old man sustained minor injuries while others escaped unharmed.

Police have cordoned off the area as the investigation continues.