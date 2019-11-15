Fire destroys businessman's home

It was not a good start for a Nadawa businessman, Low Young this year as his four-bedroom house and a flat were destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon.

Young says he was in the house with his wife and his grandchildren when the fire started.

He says he was only able to save one of his vehicles.

“We got shocked to see the smoke coming from the house. When I looked back, I could see the flames from inside the house. When I run inside the house, it was too late. First thing I told my wife and my son to move out, we came out, and this is all I have. Only one car I manage to take out. All the rest, burnt down.”

Police says it’s alleged the fire started from one of the bedrooms before spreading to the tenant’s house.

The cost of damages is estimated to be more than $400,000.

No injuries were reported and investigation continues.