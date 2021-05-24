Fire causes Waidamudamu Bridge to close

The Waidamudamu Bridge on Nakorotari Road in Labasa was on fire this morning and is currently closed to all traffic.

The National Fire Authority is currently on site attending to the incident.

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

The Fiji Roads Authority says it will arrange repair works once police complete their investigation.

Members of the public are advised to use the alternative route through Nakorotari Crossing and Siberia Road.



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority]