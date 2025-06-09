Fire at primary school sparks safety concerns

A major fire was averted at Yat Sen Primary School in Flagstaff, Suva, on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 5:00 PM.

Maintenance workers on-site noticed smoke billowing from the ceiling of a classroom block and immediately raised the alarm.

The National Fire Authority responded quickly and successfully contained the blaze before it could spread.

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NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane confirms the fire was sparked by welding works.

“This incident is deeply concerning, particularly as it occurred in a school environment where the safety of our children and educators must always be the highest priority. Fires that originate in concealed spaces such as ceilings can spread rapidly and often go undetected until it is too late.”

However, he warns that while this incident was accidental, electrical faults and negligence remain the leading causes of fires in Fiji, often with devastating consequences.

“We continue to see a troubling pattern of fires caused by unsafe practices, whether it is uncontrolled welding works or faulty electrical systems. These incidents are preventable. There must be strict adherence to safety procedures at all times.”

The NFA is calling on all contractors, property managers, and members of the public to take greater responsibility when undertaking any form of hot work or electrical installations.