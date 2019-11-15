FIPRA urges members to diversify

The Fiji Performing Rights Association Limited has urged its members to diversify.

Chair Eremasi Tamanisau says this as the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected FIPRA members.

Tamanisau says some of the well-known musicians like Seru Serevi, Laisa Vulakoro and Saimoni Vuatalevu have resorted to farming in previous years as an alternative and they’re doing well.

“They have really taught us very useful lesson to be aware that it’s not happy days all the time. There are days that will come, that will be quite hard so we are going to be prepared with a Plan B.”

The Fiji Performing Rights Association Limited made an early Royalty distribution this year to its 913 members due to COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The second phase of the royalty payout will be done at the end of the year.