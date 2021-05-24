FPRA suggests increase in copyright term

The Fiji Performing Rights Association is suggesting that the copyright term should be increased to 100 years.

While making submissions to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on the Heritage Bill, Director, Eremasi Tamanisau highlighted this will ensure local songs written by artists remain protected.

The current copyright term under the Copyright Act is 50 years.

“To go retrospectively back to the death of the composer. If that is done that can immediately protect that and then while work on accommodating it as a National Heritage takes place.”

Tamanisau says there is an increase in the number of songs on the public domain as it was composed in the last 50 years and the composers have passed on.