Early 2019 Royalty distribution for FIPRA members

COVID-19 pandemic and Tropical Cyclone Harold severely affects the Fiji Performing Rights Association Limited and its members.

Chair Eremasi Tamanisau says this has forced FIPRA to make an Emergency 2019 Royalty distribution to its members.

Payment of royalties is usually done at the end of the year and Chair Eremasi Tamanisau says this is the first time in the history of the Association to pay half of the royalties to its 913 members as early as May of this year.

Tamanisau says musicians have been severely affected with hotels closed down, and social gathering restrictions put in place forcing them to cancel concerts and music festivals.

“We managed to distribute $137,500.00 having said that, it’s important that we voice our sincere appreciation to APRA which is our sister organization in Australia for simply saying not to distribute to our foreign members/ owners, just distribute that $137,500.00 to the Fiji members.”

Tamanisau says they are also urging their members to resort to other alternative sources of income generating activities during this difficult time.

FIPRA will make its second half of royalty payout at the end of the year.