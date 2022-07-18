Fintech Challenge to assist digital finance services

Improving financial products and services in Fiji and the Pacific region is important.

United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) Regional Technical Specialist, Ajay Jagannath says the Pacific Islands Fintech Innovation Challenge, which will be held in Singapore this week, aims to address and improve digital financial services in the region.

He says the Challenge will be a competition between financial technology companies to develop solutions that enable digital payments and e-commerce.

“We opened the request for applications for about a month, where we received close to 50 applications for five problem statements. We were able to narrow it down to some of the solutions which best fit the problem statement.”

Jagannath says 11 companies in the Pacific, including two from Fiji, have been shortlisted for the Fintech Challenge.

The winner will be awarded USD$50,000 with assistance to implement the winning solution.