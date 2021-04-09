Home

News

Financial support needed to maintain Levuka’s image

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 13, 2021 12:20 pm

One of the pressing challenges for the Levuka Town Council is the continuous maintenance and upgrading of its infrastructure.

Chief Executive, Josese Rakuita says they’re working closely with the Department of Heritage to put together mechanisms to rectify these challenges.

The council is optimistic the improved infrastructure and accommodation will attract heritage tourism as another source of revenue for the people in the future.

“We have our master plan that is passed down by UNESCO for us to continue on the work in terms of improving infrastructure in Levuka. But for this, as mentioned, we always need outside assistance in terms of funding.” 

Rakuita highlighted the government grants are their main source of funding for now.

This has enabled the council to repair old infrastructures.

 

