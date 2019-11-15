Financial support critical for WOWS Kids

WOWS Kids Fiji will continue to look at avenues of getting funds to support children who are living with cancer.

Team Leader Mere Williams says the majority of kids that WOWS looks after don’t have adequate financial support.

“Majority of our children are from the underprivileged family in the society and they really cannot afford medication and treatment.”

Williams says they currently look after 70 children across Fiji and funding is crucial as they rely heavily on financial support from organizations and individuals.

Williams adds that over the years fundraising has been able to secure funding for children’s’ treatment.