Financial literacy a major challenge for young Fijians

Financial literacy is one the major challenges faced by young Fijians says Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar.

He says for a youth, the key component to growth is having the ability to understand and apply financial literacy.

Leading a delegation from the Ministry to Kadavu, the Minister says they want to inspire the youth to address the daily challenges they face.

Kumar had closed the Empowerment Training on Financial Literacy yesterday.

He also closed a Mobile Skills training on Organic Farming stating that it is an outreach; capacity and skills-building programme.

This he adds utilises vocational education to teach youth members to improve their skills and build on from the skills they already possess.

A total of 33 youth participants benefited from both the Empowerment training on Financial Literacy and Mobile Skills Training on Organic Farming.

The Minister also handed over grant assistance, which comes under the Ministry’s Youth Farm Initiative Program, to six youth clubs where a total of 159 youth members benefitted from the assistance.