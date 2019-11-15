Financial institutions forgoing $40.3m in loan repayment per month

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says financial institutions are forgoing $40.3 million in loan repayment a month.

The Minister for Economy highlighted this while providing an update on the repayment relief provided by the Financial Institutions.

He says the total value of loans provided for repayment relief by licensed financial institutions as of July stood at $3 billion.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the repayment relief was provided to 17, 194 customers.

He adds as of June, the total value of loans provided repayment relief stood at $3.6 billion to 18,422 customers.

“The reduction in the July period reflects the notable number of 1228 of businesses and individuals who no longer need the relief in repayments as cash flow incomes have improved. Some have picked up so less people now require that relief.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this includes the relief packages offered by commercial banks, licensed credit institutions and the Fiji Development bank.